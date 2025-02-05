PM meets US Embassy staff

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the staff at the Fiji Embassy in Washington to strengthen their global presence and maintain an active voice in international forums.

He met the Fiji Mission staff today and expressed his gratitude for their dedication and service.

Rabuka says Fiji is committed to strengthening bilateral ties with the USA.

He says the Mission plays an important role in promoting Fiji’s foreign policy, trade relations, consular services, and regional cooperation.

He took the opportunity to reaffirm the government’s ongoing support for its diplomatic staff, ensuring they have the resources and assistance needed to carry out their roles well.