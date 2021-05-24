PM congratulates new Korean President

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed a congratulatory message on the Inauguration of the new President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that through his leadership, President Yeol will inspire global action for peace, security, and effective partnerships to address global challenges.

Bainimarama says President Yeol’s election represents the confidence and trust of the Korean people in his leadership and vision of their nation.

The Head of the Fijian Government says he looks forward to working closely with Yeol in strengthening the longstanding relations and cooperation between the two nations.