Planetshakers event pivotal for Fiji: Smith

[Source: Believe Fiji/Facebook]

Gospel music lovers in the country can expect a two nights of worship, and motivational messages this weekend in Suva with the Planetshakers band from Australia.

Believe International Director Neil Smith says they are excited for this year’s event as more content is lined up, with lots of fun activities with speakers.

“You know we often say that Planet Shakers, the band, has what we call the spirit of the kangaroo; everybody’s jumping up and down when the songs are happening, but you know even the oldest, if they can’t jump, they watch, and it’s such an environment of fun and connectivity, and so whether it’s young kids right through to older people, we want to see the family there, the collective of what Fiji really is.”

Article continues after advertisement

Smith adds the gospel campaign will be a pivotal moment for Fiji as a nation.

The event will begin tomorrow and end on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.