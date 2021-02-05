Law Society opposes proposed bills

The Fiji Law Society has called on the Attorney General and Parliament to defer debate on two bills before the House.

The Anti Corruption Division Bill and the Abolition of Assessors Bill are due for debate this week.

In an open letter to the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Members of Parliament, the Fiji Law Society says debate should be deferred and both bills be sent for public consultation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Society says this will allow thorough consideration as the proposed changes are fundamental to human rights.

It adds the proposed High Court division for corruption cases needs careful review.

In relation to the abolition of assessors, the FLS says this system has been a critical part of criminal proceedings for over 120 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum earlier explained in Parliament that the anti-corruption division will deal with complex cases brought to court by FICAC.

He also stated that the use of assessors has become archaic and there are a set group of individuals used for this purpose repeatedly.