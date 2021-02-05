Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Parliament

Law Society opposes proposed bills

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 9, 2021 4:53 pm

The Fiji Law Society has called on the Attorney General and Parliament to defer debate on two bills before the House.

The Anti Corruption Division Bill and the Abolition of Assessors Bill are due for debate this week.

In an open letter to the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Members of Parliament, the Fiji Law Society says debate should be deferred and both bills be sent for public consultation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Society says this will allow thorough consideration as the proposed changes are fundamental to human rights.

It adds the proposed High Court division for corruption cases needs careful review.

In relation to the abolition of assessors, the FLS says this system has been a critical part of criminal proceedings for over 120 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum earlier explained in Parliament that the anti-corruption division will deal with complex cases brought to court by FICAC.

He also stated that the use of assessors has become archaic and there are a set group of individuals used for this purpose repeatedly.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.