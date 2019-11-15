Home

Parliament

Agriculture sector needs to be prioritized: Tabuya

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 28, 2020 4:41 pm

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya in response to the 2020-2021 budget says we need to stop seeing the Agriculture sector as a food only industry.

Tabuya says there is a need to see Agriculture as an industry that can drive other complementary industries.

Expressing her disappointment towards the Agriculture Minister, Tabuya says we need a paradigm shift from global to local.

Article continues after advertisement

“I call this the agricultural revolution ‘Let’s grow Fiji’ with the same patriotism, zeal, and passion that we cheer our rugby team. Let’s revolutionize our patriotism, our zeal, and passion to become a self-sustaining, self-reliant, and self-determining people using the natural assets with which God has blessed us.”

Tabuya says it is time to grow Fiji by focusing on the primary industry and in niche markets.

“We are not capitalizing on our competitive advantage. Here we can become the highest quality player using our rapidly growing international reputation and the pristine environment as our marketing strength. Fiji Water and Pure Fiji are great examples.”

The Opposition whip reiterated that agriculture remains an important part of our country for income generation and food security.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will give his right of reply later this week.

