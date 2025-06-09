LICI hits biggest investment ever

The Life Insurance Corporation of India Fiji has recorded one of its strongest financial years. The company invested $130 million, its highest ever.

LICI Manager HR Vivek Prakash said more than $70 million of the total was fresh investment. The rest comes from reinvesting previous redemptions.

He states the company has never crossed the $100 million mark before.

“We had done 130 million as investment, it is a fresh investment for us, out of 70, more than 70 million is a fresh investment and others are like the redemption from the previous investments. So this is the one of the highest investment we have done over the period of years, $130 million, we have never crossed 100 million in any years.”

Prakash credits operational efficiency, cost effectiveness, and a 20 percent growth in new business for the milestone.

“See all those contributed as a surplus of 130 million and we have all invested, out of 130 million we have invested, 126 million we have invested in FIBs and 4 million we have invested in the FBB bonds. So this is what we have invested and our plans will be to beat this milestone in the next year.”

LICI aims to exceed this year’s investment total next year. The company also plans to strengthen policyholder benefits and improve operations.

