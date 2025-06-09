Pacific to shape global climate talks

File photo

The Pacific must and will play a decisive role in the climate negotiations leading to COP31, says United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener.

Wagener said the next Conference of the Parties must deliver stronger commitments to global climate action, reflecting the scale of risks faced by Pacific communities.

He states that the United Nations will remain focused on supporting Pacific countries to turn global commitments into real action and measurable impact.

Wagener said the newly launched United Nations Pacific SDG Acceleration Pooled Fund would be central to this effort, providing a platform for partners to invest in faster progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on data and digital solutions.

The UN Resident Coordinator points out that last year the United Nations worked closely with governments, communities and regional organisations to strengthen climate resilience and regional cooperation across the Pacific.

He states that this included support for effective disaster response, peacebuilding efforts, human rights and gender equality, as well as improvements in health and education services.

Wagener said a major milestone was the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion on the obligations of states in relation to climate change.

He points out that the opinion marked a historic moment for the Pacific, confirming that climate action is a legal responsibility under international law, with consequences when obligations are not met.

Wagener said for Pacific Small Island Developing States, the opinion strengthens the region’s call for climate justice and reinforces demands for greater ambition and stronger support in climate finance, technology and capacity building.

He adds that this momentum must continue so every island can thrive, every voice is heard, and the Blue Pacific remains a symbol of resilience, hope and shared progress.

