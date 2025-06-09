Oil tank leak forces Walu Bay shutdown

[File Photo]

Workers in the Walu Bay industrial area were sent home early today after an oil tank leak was discovered in the early hours of the morning.

Authorities moved quickly to secure the site and prevent any risk to the public.

National Fire Authority officials are at the scene, while police have cordoned off all Walu Bay entry points from Suva and Lami.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe states the public must cooperate fully and avoid the area until it is declared safe.

Workers nearby say the leak was noticed shortly before 6am, prompting an immediate response from fire and police crews who arrived within minutes.

Police confirm the leaking tank is being safely emptied with fuel flowing through underground pipes into a truck to prevent further spillage.

Emergency crews remain on site as containment and safety measures continue and authorities say updates will be provided as the situation develops.

