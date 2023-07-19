October date for Labasa Extra experience 

Labasa will get a taste of the extra experience with the Extra Supermarket set to open its doors in the North in October.

The company says to ensure an exceptional shopping experience, it has engaged a team of expert contractors to manage the interior fit-out.

It says these skilled professionals are diligently working to ensure that every aspect is set up to the highest standards.

Additionally, Extra Supermarket has partnered with several other contractors for interior work, glass and aluminium installations, ceilings, plumbing, and more.

Supermarket shelves, trolleys, counters, and bakery equipment are all en-route and will arrive as scheduled, ensuring a seamless setup process.

This new venture represents a significant investment of approximately $7 million, highlighting Extra Supermarket’s commitment to providing the best products, services, and overall shopping experience.

Managing Director, Kavishay Abhimannu says they are thrilled to bring Extra Supermarket to Labasa and eagerly anticipate welcoming the people of the North to a whole new level of shopping convenience and satisfaction.

He has extended their sincere gratitude for the continued support and enthusiasm which have been instrumental in driving the company forward.

Abhimannu says they can’t wait to unveil the latest supermarket at Damodar City, Labasa.

Extra Supermarket says it would like to express its gratitude to customers for choosing and supporting the brand.

The company says it looks forward to serving the Labasa community and delivering an outstanding shopping experience.

Key contractors involved in various aspects of the supermarket include:

•Aquaheat: Responsible for the air conditioning system.

•Iceman: Handling the refrigeration systems.

•Bondwell: Managing the CCTV and IT Network Infrastructure.

•Courts: Installation of Bose premium sound system.

•Wormald: Responsible for the fire and alarm security system.

•Safety Electrical Ltd: Handling electrical works and backup power.