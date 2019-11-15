NZ PM to pay respect to victims of mosque terror attack during her visit

As part of her visit to Fiji, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will pay her respects to the three Fijians who were killed in the Christchurch terror attack in March last year.

Two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks occurred at two mosques in Christchurch during a Friday prayer.

58-year-old Ashraf Ali Razat of Narere, Imam Hafiz Musa Patel of Lautoka and Ashraf Ali were among the fifty-one who were killed in the shooting carried out by 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant.

Article continues after advertisement

During her three days trip, Ardern will meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, address students at the University of the South Pacific and meet Fijian women leaders in government, business and civil society.

It will be the first time a NZ Prime Minister has visited Fiji in four years and comes during the 50th anniversary of Fiji’s independence.