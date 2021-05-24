North records new COVID-19 repatriate case 

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Division.

The new case was recorded yesterday and according to the Ministry of Health, it is a repatriation case.

The individual had traveled from the Western Division on Wednesday and was tested as per protocols at a quarantine facility in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, the case is in a stable condition and has been transferred to the Malau Quarantine Facility.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a possibility that this is a historical case and this is currently being investigated.

Meanwhile, the other four active cases remain under observation and daily assessment.

These include the three cases from Namara Tiri Settlement and a repatriate case.