Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|
Full Coverage

News

North records new COVID-19 repatriate case 

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 6:40 am

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Division. 

The new case was recorded yesterday and according to the Ministry of Health, it is a repatriation case. 

The individual had traveled from the Western Division on Wednesday and was tested as per protocols at a quarantine facility in Labasa. 

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, the case is in a stable condition and has been transferred to the Malau Quarantine Facility. 

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a possibility that this is a historical case and this is currently being investigated. 

Meanwhile, the other four active cases remain under observation and daily assessment. 

These include the three cases from Namara Tiri Settlement and a repatriate case.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.