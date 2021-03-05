No reduction in Social Pension Scheme

There has been no reduction in the Social Pension Scheme under the Department of Social Welfare’s Social Assistance Programs.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in a statement says the allowance amount will remain at $100 per month.

It says there has been no reduction in this allowance as mentioned by a Member of Parliament on social media.

The Ministry says if any recipient has received a lower allowance than usual, they are requested to contact the nearest Social Welfare office for assistance.

It says any changes regarding any of the schemes will be made known by the Ministry officials through mainstream and social media platforms at all times.

The Ministry is also requesting the public to believe the announcements made by the Ministry and seek clarifications from them.

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula had claimed on his Facebook page that the old pension has been reduced from $100 to $80 to $52 while bus fare pension reduced from $40 to $10 per month.

He had asked the line Minister for an explanation.

Nawaikula had claimed that he received a call from a distraught pensioner complaining that his old age pension that is usually $100 per month was reduced to $80 when he checked at the ATM to collect last month.

The Opposition MP also wrote that when the pensioner checked this month’s allowance, it was reduced further to $52.

He also claimed that bus fare pension that is usually $40 per month also reduced to $10 a month.

Nawaikula had said that these changes are all made without notice.

After posting this on his Facebook page, he said he has obtained clarification from the Minister and has been assured that there has been no deduction at all on the old-age pension of $100 per month.