No mining underway in Namosi assures Vosarogo

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo

The Ministry of Mineral Resources confirms there is no mining undertaken as part of the Namosi Joint Venture project.

In a statement, Minister Filimoni Vosarogo, while clarifying this highlighted the company is only granted a Special Prospecting License since 2001 to date.

He hopes this will put to bed the speculations that actual mining is happening in Namosi.

Vosarogo says the previous government pushed past the concerns of the landowners at critical stages of the exploration, and because it was never resolved it is bound to spring up again.

He says NJV has been around since 2001, therefore, it will be understandable that information regarding the project may be misconstrued or misrepresented over time.

The Minister says they will take a tripartite approach, which include the well-being of landowners, business confidence of the investor and proper management of environmental impacts.

Vosarogo says the SPL was issued with strict adherence to the Mining Act and all necessary environmental safety were checked.

NJV was first granted a Special Prospecting License (SPL) in 2001 to explore minerals.

This License has been renewed several times to ensure the company carries out a thorough exploration with extensive research of the mineral prospects.