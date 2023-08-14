No breach of seasonal ban so far

The Ministry of Fisheries has recorded positive responses on the current seasonal ban on grouper and coral trout species.

Compliance Officer, Liliana Rabuku, says since the four-month ban came into effect on June 1st, they have not received reports of any major breaches.

Rabuku says it’s a sign that people are taking heed of the warning to maintain the population of Kawakawa and Donu.

“During the previous two months of this ban, we have noticed, as compliance officers are going into companies, restaurants, and markets, that the public has been fully complying during this four-month period of the ban, and we thank the public for always supporting the Ministry of Fisheries in trying to manage, sustain, and protect our marine resources.”

Rabuku says this is the peak breeding season for Kawakawa and Donu, resulting in the Ministry putting a ban.