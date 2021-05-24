Home

NGO signs agreement with RFMF

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 12:10 pm
[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji]

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji will be facilitating the good health and well-being of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Fiji Navy personnel and their families.

The Non-Government Organization has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the RFMF.

The Foundation, through its Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre and outreach medical camps, will offer free general medical consultations and medications to the Force, their spouses and children.

[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji]

The Foundation will also be offering the children free heart screenings, as well as free dental treatment at the soon-to-be-opened Children’s Dental Centre.

The RFMF, together with the Foundation, aims to create greater awareness of the prevalence and symptoms of Congenital Heart Disease through an electronic and non-electronic medium.


[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji]

Commander RFMF Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto says this partnership is a win-win for all concerned.

Naupoto says not only will they receive free medical consultations but the agreement aims to advocate a healthier lifestyle.

