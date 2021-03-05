NFP Leader calls on WAF to stop giving excuses

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, says the Water Authority of Fiji should stop making excuses for constant water cuts.

Prasad says WAF needs to live up to taxpayers’ expectations as continued disruptions to the water supply are being experienced in Suva.

He says these disruptions have affected thousands of Fijians who depend on a steady water supply for their daily needs.

The NFP Leader goes onto say that sanitation and basic needs should be the top priority especially at times when the COVID-19 pandemic and leptospirosis can affect citizens.

He says they were told by the WAF Customer Service that there is no timeframe for the restoration of the water supply.

FBC News has sent questions to the CEO of WAF.