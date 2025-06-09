New Year beachgoers urged to take rubbish home

[File Photo]

Environmental organization Eco Guardians Fiji is appealing to the public to take responsibility for their rubbish when visiting beaches during the New Year celebrations.

Chief Executive Officer and Project Manager Joanna Caine points out that the group has noticed increasing litter along popular picnic and swimming areas from Lami to Pacific Harbour and the Galoa corridor.

She adds this is especially true during festive periods.

She states that families are encouraged to enjoy Fiji’s beaches, but many sites are left polluted with disposable diapers, plastic bottles, takeaway containers, and food waste.

“I saw that the beach was so beautiful and it was clean. But then when there were so many cars parked on the sides, which was okay. You know, families, they always, children want to go to the beach when it’s a New Year’s Day or if it’s Christmas Day. But then the amount of rubbish that’s on the beach lying around, especially diapers and plastic bottles and takeaway packs.”

Caine said beaches provide enjoyment and relaxation, but careless littering spoils the natural beauty that attracts visitors.

She adds litter not only ruins the experience for others but also attracts stray animals and threatens marine life.

Caine urges beachgoers arriving by car to take their rubbish home. She advises parents to properly dispose of diapers, noting that takeaway containers, food scraps and barbecue bones are often left scattered along beaches.

Sixteen-year-old Sailosi Natadra from Wainiyabia, Serua, says every year the same issue occurs at local beaches.

“It’s important to maintain cleanliness, especially along picnic spots. It hurts us the landowners, its an eyesore whenever we see rubbish along shores after picnic outings. Take your rubbish with you, dont leave it behind for us to clean it up Please dispose your rubbish properly.”

Eco Guardians says protecting the environment requires collective effort and awareness, especially during peak holiday periods when beach visits rise.

