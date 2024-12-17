New pharmaceutical plant to improve access to vital drugs

PSH Chief Executive Parvish Kumar

In a bid to address Fiji’s essential medicine supply issues, Pacific Specialist Hospital is establishing a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant to improve access to vital drugs.

The development aims to address the growing demand, reduce reliance on external suppliers, and provide a long-term solution to the drug shortage issue.

In a recent press conference, the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre highlighted procurement issues as a major factor in ongoing drug shortages.

Article continues after advertisement

PSH Chief Executive Parvish Kumar says the plant is scheduled for completion in February next year, with production set to begin in August.

He says the plant will employ local staff, creating opportunities that Fijians often seek abroad.

“We have to also be very proud that what a lot of times we are not realizing is that actually Fiji has a lot of highly qualified people. We have tons and tons of graduates in Fiji. These are the individuals who can run this plant. They are actually educated with their degrees in chemistry, etc. to actually be part of this manufacturing plant. We don’t need to recruit.”

The Health Ministry emphasized the critical need for public-private partnerships to ensure quality healthcare services, highlighting ongoing collaborations with private sector organizations to enhance healthcare for Fijians.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the government shares resources with private healthcare facilities to ensure top-class healthcare services for Fijians.

“We fully support this initiative by PSH in terms of having a manufacturing plant in Fiji, and it will benefit not only Fiji, but the region, and I believe it will cut our costs in terms of procurement.”