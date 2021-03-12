New markets for Fiji Pine

Fiji Pine Group of Companies is working on securing new markets for our woodchips.

Board Chair, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, says there is interest from small island countries.

Fiji currently exports to China and Japan but the market price of woodchips has dropped since the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are other small players, island states – Malaysia and Indonesia that are interested in the chips but it needs to be worked out. We need to discuss further on the potential. I think it will depend on the volume they want and the mechanics on the trade before we engage them.”

Woodchips processed at the Tropik Woods mill in Wairiki, Bua are exported to China while those processed at the Drasa Mill in Lautoka caters for our Japanese market.