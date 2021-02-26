New goat breed to help revive the industry

A new breed of goat provided by the Agriculture Ministry will help farmers revive the meat industry.

Livestock Farmer, Waisea Sakasaya, says the new goat breed will help increase their livestock and to increase output to 190,000 tonnes of meat goat for the local market annually.

Sakasaya says this has given them hope as they continue to work with the Ministry to reduce the $1million goat meat import bill.

“My goats are the usual breeds that are available in Fiji, it’s usually termed as “junglee” because the size of my goats are very small, I am very grateful to the Ministry for considering me to be a part of this release of the breeder bucks, I am looking forward to growing my stock and seeing a big difference in my production levels.”

Sakasaya says the sizes of livestock has decreased due to in-breeding and this was an issue they faced for years now.

The new goat breed named Breeding Bucks will be sold to farmers by the Ministry.