New fuel prices to come into effect from tomorrow
June 30, 2020 10:49 am
New fuel prices come into effect from tomorrow.
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that new fuel prices will come into effect from tomorrow.
It says motor Spirit will increase by 18cents per liter to cost $1.84 from $1.66.
Premix will retail at $1.47 an increase of 18 cents.
Kerosene prices remain at $0.91 per liter while Diesel prices decrease by 2cents from $1.54 to $1.52 per liter.
FCCC says a 4.5kg cylinder of gas will increase by 83cents from $11.03 to $11.86 while a 12kg cylinder of gas will now cost $31.64 from $29.41 an increase of $2.23.
A 13kg cylinder of gas will cost $34.28 from $31.86 an increase of $2.42.
Bulk Gas will cost $2.62 from $2.16 an increase of 13cents per kg and Autogas will increase by 9cents from $1.35 to $1.45.
FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG Price Review on 1 August 2020.