New EFL Tariff targets fair solar and grid billing

Energy Fiji Limited states it is proposing a new electricity pricing structure to protect low-income households from rising costs as the national power grid expands.

In its non-confidential electricity tariff submission, EFL states that the growing use of rooftop solar has changed how some customers rely on the grid.

Higher-income users often use it as a constant backup while contributing less to network costs.

The company is recommending a two-part tariff with fixed and variable charges to replace the current single energy-based system.

It says maintaining the grid is a fixed cost that does not fall when electricity use drops.

Without a fixed charge, remaining customers, many of them low-income earners could face steeper tariff increases in the future.

EFL adds the proposed structure would ensure all users contribute fairly, promote efficient electricity use and support renewable energy integration.

Existing government subsidies for vulnerable households and schools would continue.

