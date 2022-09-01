Naval ship visits Fiji

Indian Naval Sip berthing at Suva port earlier today.

Over 300 Indian naval crew members and officials of the Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura are in Fiji and will be partnering with the Fiji Navy to carry out free medical screening in Suva tomorrow.

The team will also be participating in mangrove planting at the Nasese foreshore today with naval officers.

Today, the Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura the Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura paid a goodwill port call.

The Defense advisor Akilesh Menon says this visit also marks a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and India.

“It’s a goodwill visit so we will have navy to navy engagements, we will have some medical camps, and also we will have a ship open for visitors for some time it is a short two-day visit but we are here.”

He adds that they also plan to conduct discussions with the Fiji Navy about engagements and services they can offer.

The ship departs Suva on Saturday.