Nausori-bound lanes closed tonight

Final asphalting works on the Nausori-bound lane of the Rewa Bridge will continue overnight, says the Fiji Roads Authority.

The work is scheduled from 8pm tonight to 5am tomorrow. Both Nausori-bound lanes will be closed between the Lelean and Wainibokasi roundabouts.

The Suva-bound lanes will remain open to allow traffic flow. FRA urges motorists to follow all signage and instructions from traffic controllers to stay safe.

The Authority states the works depend on weather and may be postponed if conditions are

