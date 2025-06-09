Nadi trader fined for non-delivery of goods

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has secured a conviction against a Nadi-based hardware and spare parts trader, resulting in over $8,000 in fines and restitution.

The trader was sentenced at the Nadi Magistrates Court last month on eight counts of accepting payments without supplying goods.

Between 2020 and 2022, the trader accepted payments for building materials – including timber, plywood, and cement blocks – but failed to deliver them.

The Court ordered the trader to pay a $1,600 fine and $8,337 in restitution to affected consumers. Failure to pay the fine within 28 days will result in 21 days’ imprisonment.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta stated the Commission maintains zero tolerance for traders who take money without intending to deliver.

“Where businesses repeatedly engage in deceptive conduct, we will pursue prosecution and ensure justice is served. This conviction sends a clear message that such behavior will result in penalties and restitution for victimized consumers, ensuring consumers are not left to bear the financial burden of unfair trading practices by traders.”

The Resident Magistrate noted that while the trader was sentenced in 2024 and 2025 for similar conduct, these matters were treated as first offenses as the actions occurred before those convictions.

