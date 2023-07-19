MSME sector makes huge progress

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises sector is growing day by day.

Ali estimates that 60 percent of jobs are now in the MSME sector, therefore making it very important for an economy like Fiji.

Ali stresses this sector remained resilient during COVID and kept the economy ticking.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are working on increasing the sector’s contribution through MSME Fiji which is a department within the Ministry.

“MSMEs also make our supply chains more resilient, so like bigger industries like tourism and other manufacturing sectors are supported by axillary industries services, whether it is transport, food sector or any other services – so MSMEs become very important.”

It is estimated that the MSME sector contributes about 20 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.