More test kits and protecting equipment for Fiji

The Fijian government is expecting shipments of more test kits and protecting equipment to arrive in the country next month.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai secured the first set of assistance consisting of 20,000 COVID-19 test kits valued at FJ$187,500.

The equipment was donated by David Group of Macao.

Fijian Consul General and Trade Commissioner, Dr. Yolinda Chan says apart from the test kits, assistance has also been secured in the form of Personal Protective Equipment consisting of 70,000 face masks valued at FJD$70,000.

These were donated by the municipal government of Guangzhou and the municipal government of Jiangmen.

Both these donations are anticipated to arrive in Fiji by end of June as it has to be shipped to Fiji by the sea freight due to the suspension of the air freights.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for all the support provided to complement Fiji’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.