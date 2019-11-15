Missing man’s body found yesterday

The body of a 30-year-old man of Nasautoka in Wainibuka who was reported missing has been found.

The victim and his nephew had gone fishing at the Nabouva River in Wainibuka on Tuesday when he was swept away by strong currents.

His body was recovered yesterday afternoon with the help of a team from the Police Special Response Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted soon to ascertain the cause of death.