Ministry works in the best interest of children

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will ensure that every decision in matters of child abuse are in the best interest of the child.

Permanent Secretary Jennifer Poole says thorough investigations are conducted in every case to ensure that children are protected and that the perpetrator is taken to task.

She says once the draft Child Safeguarding Policy is finalized, children will be more protected as various organization’s will have a children’s policy to abide by.

“The draft national child protection policy which we have been consulting for over a month or so with Non-Government sector, the government sector, the private sector and this will be a guideline for all organization the work with children or have interactions with children.”

Poole adds the Ministry continues to work through the Child Welfare Act and its relevant partners to create awareness on children, their needs and safety.

The Ministry is urging child carers and mandatory reporters to know their responsibilities while attending to cases involving children.