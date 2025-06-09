Ministry working to enable CT scan at Labasa Hospital

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The Ministry of Health says it is committed to upgrading electrical systems in major hospitals to ensure newly installed medical equipment operates safely and efficiently.

This follows reports that several health facilities currently lack the electrical capacity needed to support modern machines.

A key part of the upgrade includes enabling CT scan services at Labasa Divisional Hospital, which is still unable to handle the electrical load required for the equipment.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, says it is a busy hospital, and while the Government has allocated funds for the rewiring of the whole facility, the Ministry is trying its best to ensure that a temporary measure is put in place.

“A transformer has been sourced from EFL and is already on site. What’s left now is the power board through the Ministry of Infrastructure. Once everything aligns, then we can start using the CT scan.”

The Minister says similar electrical upgrades are also underway in major hospitals in the Central Division, as sensitive medical equipment can be easily damaged without proper power support.

