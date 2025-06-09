Ministry supports graduates with skills, work experience programs

Agni Deo Singh

The Ministry of Employment is aware of the challenges recent graduates face when entering the job market, noting that new employees require workplace orientation to gain practical experience.

Minister Agni Deo Singh emphasized that higher education institutions must improve their programs to meet current employment demands.

To assist with this transition, the Ministry is helping graduates develop and enhance their skills through its Workplace Attachment Program.

Singh says the ministry is actively assisting graduates in addressing skills gaps, providing on-the-job training, and creating opportunities to gain practical experience.

“New graduates can register at our National Employment Centres, which are attached to all offices of the Ministry around the country. Certificate and diploma holders are placed with different employers for three to six months and can earn up to $150 a week, with 50% subsidized by the Ministry.”

Singh is encouraging collaboration between educational institutions, employers, and the government to ensure that graduates are better prepared to meet the evolving demands of the labor market.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has stressed the importance of higher education institutions designing programs that enhance graduates’ skills and address the country’s skill shortage challenges.

“They need to stick to their roles and responsibilities and ensure that the level of education and the courses offered by higher education institutions are genuine, credible, and reflect the needs of the employment sector.”

Radrodro emphasized that universities and colleges must align their courses with industry needs, ensuring graduates are better prepared to meet workforce demands.

