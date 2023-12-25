Midwife spread’s Christmas joy

While Fijians celebrate Christmas and its festivities with their families, CWM Hospital’s midwife, Ivamere Nadevo, dedicates her Christmas to assisting expectant mothers in delivering their babies.

Nadevo believes that Christmas is not only about festive decorations and presents but also about bringing joy to expecting mothers by assisting them in delivering their precious babies.

She adds that despite facing some difficulties, the team managed to pull through and ensure a safe delivery for each mother.

“We were busy this morning with a shortage of manpower, but we were able to make it through. We already had six deliveries, and we have quietened down now. And that’s why we decided to sit down and have breakfast.”

Nadevo says sharing happiness with the new mothers is a blessing this Christmas.

The CWM Hospital’s Maternity Unit in Suva welcomed six babies from midnight until seven this morning.