Man pleads not guilty to baby’s murder

A 35-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a one-year-old child in Cunningham, Nasinu, last October has pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Sairusi Ceinaturaga hit the child with a cooking spoon, then hit the child’s head on a wall, before throwing him onto a mattress.

It is also alleged that the accused slapped the deceased child’s three-year-old brother and bit him on the face.

However, he has pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm to his de facto partner, the mother of the two children.

Ceinaturaga will reappear in court on the 20th of this month for a pre-trial conference.