Man dies in freak accident

A man is believed to have died in a freak accident in Waisali, Savusavu, this afternoon.

It’s believed he was cutting grass on the side of the road when logs from a truck got loose and fell on him.

An eyewitness told FBC News the driver of the logging truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle and jumped out.

The incident is believed to have happened around 3.15 pm.

Details are still sketchy, and we are trying to get more updates from the police.

