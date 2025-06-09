Man challenges stereotypes as flower seller

[File Photo]

Selling flowers has supported Peni Mada and his family for more than 30 years.

The 49-year-old father of eight sells flowers at the Suva Municipal Market. He learned the trade from his mother, who is now elderly and living at home.

“In my family, no one else is working, I am the only one who sells at the market.”

Article continues after advertisement

Mada states being a man has never stopped him from selling flowers. He says the work is honest and pays for his family’s needs and his children’s education.

He grows most of his flowers in Nakelo. He brings them to Suva by bus to sell at the market.

Mada explained that flower selling suits people who are willing to work hard and stay committed. He adds that flowers bring joy to customers.

He is urging unemployed people to use their land and consider flower farming as a steady source of income.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.