Man blamed for criminal actions

Tension continues to escalate between the two communities in Nabua following the brawl that landed 58 people in Police custody yesterday.

Saimoni Raikuna has lived in Nabua for more than 70 years and says it’s heartbreaking to see brawls between two communities that were previously known for their great achievements.

The community elder claims there is one individual with a criminal background in this area who is behind these brawls.

“From the beginning that was new. So in frustration, my grandson, I don’t even know how he ended up there. They must have collected them because the team what to take the law into their own hands. They rope in the team to go and attack. The boys from Mead Road are boys from here, their descendants are from here. The new ones there, they brought those things with them. I have told the Police already.”

Raikuna says rivalries have intensified and worsen to a state where police intervention is now their only hope of solving these brawls.

FBC News also visited the Public Rental Board flats at Mead Road but were turned away by tenants when we asked for on-camera interviews.

We were also approached by a man who tried to prevent us from filming.

