Maintain rule of law: SSP Vodo

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 15, 2023 5:45 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Students have been urged to adhere to the rule of law at all times and utilize their time well.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern SSP Josua Vodo highlighted this presentation while leadership certificates to the students of Koro Island High School.

Police officers based in Koro have been conducting leadership and empowerment training for school’s student leaders.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern SSP Josua Vodo.

SSP Vodo also warned the students on the dangers of social media platforms and the use of mobile phones and the peer pressure associated with it.

He says many schools are benefitting from this form of leadership training, as well as cadet training having assisted students maintain focus on their chosen career path.

