LTA ensures student safety

The journey to school carries a silent threat for far too many of our children, particularly those attending schools that border bustling highways or are nestled in the more remote communities.

As a result, the Land Transport Authority is stepping up with a decisive new initiative, one that will deliver essential road safety tools and education directly into the hands of the schools that need them most.

LTA Manager Road Safety Education, Watilala Fonu, says the road safety tools will ensure student safety.

“Many schools have benefited greatly, and this has enabled us to help our students cross our roads safely.”

In addition to distributing safety kits, the Land Transport Authority is also providing comprehensive training sessions.

LTA Chief Operations Officer Faiyum Ali says these sessions will help children and staff understand and respect road safety signage and procedures, empowering them with the knowledge of traffic zones.

By focusing on schools most at risk of traffic incidents, the LTA hopes to significantly reduce school-related road accidents and instill long-term awareness of road safety.

