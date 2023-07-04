LMCC vital in workplaces: Singh

[File Photo]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has stressed the value of Labor-Management Cooperation Committees within workplaces as a means to boost productivity.

Singh says there is a need to strengthen these committees and collaborate with employers and workers’ organizations to ensure dignity and a sense of belonging for workers.

He highlighted that this approach aims to motivate employees to attend work enthusiastically, enhance productivity, and receive fair remuneration.

“We are also going to work together with the employers and workers organizations to see how we ensure that workers are also treated with the dignity that they have, that sense of belonging where they want to attend work every day and be productive at the same time.”

The Minister states that the tripartite forum’s active involvement brings hope for consensus decisions on employment and productivity matters.