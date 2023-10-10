Levuka rekindles memories in vibrant re-enactment event

Levuka came alive with vibrant spirit, music, and historical re-enactment as people gathered to witness a captivating portrayal of Fiji’s cession to Great Britain in 1874.

Students from Levuka played key roles, dressed in attire representing colonizers and chiefs, bringing the past of October 10, 1874, to life.

This event is so special because students are dressed up in different attire, representing our colonizers and chiefs, which brings back memories of what happened 149 years ago at Mission Hill.

Article continues after advertisement

A totally different atmosphere exists where the celebration is held in the birth town of our government.

Part of the event was a march through the heritage town to Nasau Park, where the celebration was held.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, while officiating at the event, highlighted this year’s theme of rebuilding Fiji together.

Ditoka says that the government is for the people and is committed to rebuilding trust and unity among Fijians.

The celebration continues with games and competition among government departments and schools commemorating Fiji’s 53rd independence anniversary.