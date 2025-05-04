Laqere vendors struggle as rain hits prices

The recent, relentless bad weather is hitting local markets hard, with Laqere Market vendors in Nasinu feeling the brunt of its impact.

The vendors are not only facing the usual challenges of high supply costs and unpredictable sales, but the continuous downpours are now driving up the price of produce.

Vendor Seema Samy says the vendors sell a variety of produce, kava, and artifacts, however, the rising cost of living and a shortfall in their earnings are taking a toll on them.

“Prices keep going up and down, but every day we go home with something (profit). It is not like we don’t go home without any income.”

Many vendors source their goods through middlemen, leaving them with slim profit margins to begin with.

When bad weather hits, it’s not just fewer customers; they also risk losing entire batches of crops due to rot or water damage.

Samy says they are hopeful that the weather will improve soon, so that the vegetable supplies can improve.

