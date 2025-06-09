Landlord-tenant complaints on the rise

File photo

The Consumer Council of Fiji has recorded hundreds of landlord and tenancy-related complaints over the past three years.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council received 965 complaints in 2023 and In 2024, complaints totaled 859.

This year, 978 complaints have already been lodged.

She adds the Council expects the number to rise further as the year progresses.

“We have also seen that sometimes the conditions of the flats are really not acceptable, which may be very unsafe for living. And there are instances where tenants are being locked out or utilities are being disconnected.”

Shandil adds the complaints mainly relate to unlawful evictions, inadequate or unclear tenancy agreements and overly strict terms imposed by landlords.

“So this continues to be the nature of complaints that we receive. And we work very closely with the respondents, which is the landlords and the tenants very closely.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel is calling on landlords and tenants to abide by the law and comply with existing regulations.

