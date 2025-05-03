Labasa taxis welcome return of base system

The Fiji Taxi Association Labasa branch members have welcomed the government’s decision to reinstate the taxi base and stand system.

Chair Mahen Prasad says the previous Open Rank System had led to major traffic congestion in Labasa, as taxis including those from rural bases often flooded the town and parked in limited spaces.

He highlights that Labasa has only one main road and one bridge, which worsened the problem.

Article continues after advertisement

“As chairman of the Labasa branch and on behalf of all taxi operators legal and illegal. I must say we are very happy with what the Rabuka government and our minister, Mr. Ro Filipe Tuisawau, have done. It’s very good for everyone.”



Fiji Taxi Association Labasa Chair Mahen Prasad.

Prasad is reminding drivers that while brief stops to pick up or drop off passengers are allowed, full-time parking at busy areas like the Labasa market or hospital should be reserved for those paying stand fees.

Prasad also acknowledged public complaints about taxi drivers refusing jobs, but assured that the association is now working closely with the Land Transport Authority to address the issue.

He says refusals are only acceptable in cases involving safety concerns, such as drunk passengers, weapons on hand, or unsafe road conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.