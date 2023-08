A 24-year-old man passed away last night due to a motor vehicle accident in Korovuto, Nadi.

The unfortunate incident happened after 11pm.

It is alleged the victim lost control of his vehicle, leading it to veer off the road and crash into a post.

A passerby rushed him to Nadi Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The investigation continues.

The current road death toll stands at 59.