News

Kava and alcohol consumption causes arrests

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 11:29 am

Kava and alcohol consumption is still causing arrests in the last 24 hours with 55 cases recorded for breaching Curfew Orders and Health Restrictions.

Out of the 22 arrests in the Western Divison, 17 people were arrested for drinking grog at Raiwaqa village in Sigatoka, two cases of alcohol consumption were recorded at Saunaka in Nadi while two others were arrested for loitering during curfew hours at Sigatoka.

A case of breaching the containment area was recorded whereby a 24-year old man was found crossing the Nawaka border on his way to Nadi town.

Of the 26 cases recorded in the Southern Division, five were found drunk including a juvenile at Savura place in Wailoku, seven others were arrested for grog consumption at Lovoni settlement while five more cases of alcohol-related were recorded at Lagakali place in Valelevu.

Three men in their 30’s were found standing together and smoking suki in Muanikoso, five people were arrested for drinking alcohol at the Lagilagi Housing in Raiwaqa while a 30-year-old man was also found in Raiwaqa loitering during curfew hours.

The Eastern Division recorded seven cases whereby all were found drunk at Naimalavau village in Tailevu.

