Kamikamica meets with ITC

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, met with the Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Pamela Cook Hamilton yesterday.

The two leaders discussed areas of potential collaboration with the ITC.

The discussions primarily focused on identifying and addressing challenges faced by micro, small and medium sized enterprises.

These include access to information and finance, access to markets and the impacts of climate change.



Kamikamica states the areas of assistance that ITC can offer includes digitisation of MSMEs services, business development and enrichment of MSMEs and co-operatives.

They can also support women entrepreneurs, enhancing climate resilience of MSMEs and enhancing private sector engagement.

The bilateral meeting was held in the margins of Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.