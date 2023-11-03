Justice Minister pledges action to combat domestic violence

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has reiterated the government’s commitment to standing in solidarity with victims and taking decisive action to address the escalating issue of domestic violence.

Turaga says they are deeply saddened by the death of a woman due to domestic violence and has expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

He says this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the growing prevalence of domestic violence.

He says last year, the incidence of domestic violence have almost doubled since 2021 and 50 women have lost their lives over the past decade.

He says they are committed in eradicating the problem and will also strengthen the legislative frameworks and enforcement agencies so that perpetrators are held accountable.

Turaga is urging local authorities, civil society organizations, NGO’s religious leaders and village elders to work together to raise awareness about the consequences of domestic violence and to promote a culture of zero tolerance.