Investor confidence is crucial

In a bid to explore further thematic bonds, the United Nations Development Program will be conducting roundtable discussions with its development partners to nurture investor confidence.

UNDP Pacific Representative, Tuya Altangerel says the organization will continue to support Fiji and small Pacific Island countries on sustainable development.

Altangerel highlights that project monitoring, reporting, and the verification process are key to investor confidence.

“We also understand that Fiji, along with other countries in the Pacific, are keen to explore further thematic bonds, and we are ready to support this endeavor. We are also committed to arranging a partner roundtable in the coming months to discuss how we can further this important dialogue.”

Altangerel says the UNDP understands the importance of providing these innovative development finance solutions in the region.

Altengerel believes that pre-selected projects help address issues such as rising commodity prices, including the energy crisis, and enhance levels of self-resilience through food security and the creation of safe and dignified employment opportunities.