Stigma and lack of awareness fuel mental health emergency

Calls to Empower Pacific’s counselling helpline reveal a deepening mental health crisis in Fiji.

Many callers face not just thoughts of suicide but also domestic abuse, gender-based violence and severe stress.

Operations Program Manager Mereisi Tavaiqia states most callers are aged 20 to 40, many struggle to recognise symptoms or access help, and around 70 percent continue with long-term support.

Tavaiqia said they are working with civil society and faith-based organisations to connect callers with the right support services quickly.

She explained that awareness remained a major barrier, with many people unaware of the signs of distress or where to access help.

“Specifically in terms of having the people to understand that there are symptoms associated with suicide, and for them to identify those symptoms so that they’re able to call in and get the relevant support early on.”

Empower Pacific Chief Executive Patrick Morgam emphasises that stigma around seeking mental health support persists.

“Counselling is a means of just sharing, talking, easing your load rather than caring. So we need to change our attitudes. Counselling is the means of seeking behaviour change for individuals.”

Fiji’s mental health crisis goes beyond suicide, with experts urging early recognition, counselling, and strong community support to save lives and provide ongoing care.

