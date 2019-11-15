Project reveals CWM hospital least improved health facility

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital is the least improved public health facility according to a pilot project on the improvement of Health Services.

The project, implemented by JICA, Fujita Planning Co Ltd and the Health Ministry was piloted in six health facilities and showed that CWM Hospital was the worst compared to other facilities.

Speaking at the project’s mid-term review, Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are working with CWM Hospital personnel to address the issue.

“CWM hasn’t really gone done, it has improved from last time but it’s sort of plateau, and again CWM is a big institution itself, we need to get bind from everyone and that is something that we are working hard with the CWM management.”

Dr Waqainabete says some areas at CWM Hospital have improved, but others still need attention.

“The assessment made by the TQM assesses comprehensively right across the board so there maybe areas that have improved right across the board and there maybe areas that need to continue improving according to that concept and this is something that we are more than happy to work with them with.”

The project was piloted in Maternity Units, Emergency Departments, and the General Outpatient and Special Outpatient Departments.

Project partner Fujita Planning Company Limited says the project and its assessment should continue despite the pandemic.

The project began in April 2019 and is expected to be completed in March 2022.